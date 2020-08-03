Naya Rivera fans hold vigil at Lake Piru where the actress drowned last month

The “Glee” actress was honored with white balloons, fans wearing white, flower displays, art, cards and signs for Rivera. Fans shared photos and videos of the vigil on social media.

‘GLEE’ STAR NAYA RIVERA DEAD AT AGE 33 OF ACCIDENTAL DROWNING, AUTOPSY CONFIRMS

Rivera was loved by many fans in the LGBTQ+ community because of her role as popular cheerleader Santana Lopez on “Glee.” The star’s character grappled with her sexuality before eventually coming out as a lesbian.

Several fans brought rainbow flags in honor of Rivera’s character.

“Without ‘Glee,’ I swear I would not be here. I would not be alive. That’s just a fact,” one fan said at the vigil, according to CBS Los Angeles.

NAYA RIVERA LAID TO REST 2 WEEKS AFTER ACCIDENTAL DROWNING IN CALIFORNIA LAKE

Another fan said, “After seeing them on TV, I was like it is OK to be different.”

Last month, Rivera was the subject of a massive search effort led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office that lasted five days after she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey, and went missing. Police ultimately confirmed a body had been found at the northeast corner of Lake Piru. Hours later at a press conference, authorities said they were “confident” it was the former “Glee” star.

Rivera and her son went swimming during…