Naya Rivera disappearance: What we know

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Rivera came to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

She rented a boat, and she and her son were seen heading out on the lake together, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said in a news conference.

About three hours when they left the dock, still another boater from the lake discovered a boat drifting with the little one asleep aboard.

The boat was found in the region called “The Narrows” on the north end of the lake.

Authorities were notified plus they began search and rescue efforts from the air and with a dive team.

Buschow said it had been difficult to have information from the child, who told them they went swimming, but his mother didn’t return on the boat when he did.

The child had a life vest on and a grown-up life vest was located on the boat, based on Buschow.

An extensive search

The search and rescue mission was suspended Wednesday night and resumed first light on Thursday.

Officials said more that 80 everyone was involved in the look for Rivera, most widely known for playing Santana Lopez on the hit Fox series “Glee,” which ran from 2009-2015.

The lake was closed for the search.

“Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera. With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her,” tweeted the Ventura County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities announced Thursday that the operation had moved from the search and rescue to a search and recovery mission.

“We’re presuming that an accident happened and we’re presuming she drowned in the lake,” said Deputy Chris Dyer at a press conference Thursday. “We hope for the best, we prepare for the worst.”

He said it is not uncommon for people to go to the lake midweek since the draw is probably fewer people and less traffic.

The boat Rivera rented was a pontoon with a deck cover and the rental operator failed to notice such a thing out of the ordinary, Dyer said.

The boat was located on the north end of the lake where wind is usually a factor in boating conditions.

Dyer said the depth of the lake can run between 6 to 40 feet and underneath of the lake features a lot of debris.

He also said Rivera’s son was healthier and with family.

Security video

On Thursday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a web link to a security video posted on YouTube.

The video shows Rivera walking throughout the lake’s parking lot, her son trailing in her wake, since the pair leave to the dock, toward the boat she had rented.

They then depart the dock and travel north in the boat on the lake, the video shows.

Officials also tweeted the 911 contact which a member of staff of the boat rental company reports Rivera’s disappearance and the discovery of her son or daughter.

Hope and despair

There was both sadness that she may have perished and hope that she’d be found safe.

“I am hoping against hope… this was all a big joke and she’ll appear from somewhere laughing her heart out,” Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on the show, tweeted Thursday.

Singer and actress Demi Lovato, who played one of Santana’s girlfriends, Dani, on “Glee,” also tried to stay positive on Twitter Thursday.

“I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on Twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!!” Lovato tweeted. “Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!!”