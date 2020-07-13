Naya Rivera Dead At 33: Officials Give Press Conference After Finding The ‘Glee’ Star’s Body In Lake Piru (Video)

Ventura County officials publicly confirmed in Monday’s press conference that the body found in Lake Piru north of Los Angeles earlier this morning was in fact that of Naya Rivera.

The former Glee star was just 33 years old. Such a tragedy…

As we have been previously reporting, Rivera had gone missing this past Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after going out on the reservoir in a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey. At some point, something terrible happened when the two of them were in the water, and although Josey was able to get back into the boat, Rivera disappeared.

Ventura County search and rescue teams looked for the television star for the better part of the last five days, even conducting land searches in the area around the lake, but all to no avail. As investigators had long suspected during the search operation, Rivera’s body has now been discovered and pulled from the water.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Monday afternoon confirming as much, as you can see (below):

So sad.

We all kind of knew this might be the case after days passed without any sign of the popular TV actress, but of course we prayed for the best, for a miracle. To have it actually happen like this now is stunning and terrible.

Family, friends, and even fellow former co-stars had previously been up at the lake all weekend in an attempt to help authorities find the actress. Immediately after Rivera’s body was in fact found on Monday morning, the cast of Glee gathered with her family on the shores of Lake Piru and held a touching moment as a group, mourning for the lost star.

Chillingly, today does just so happen to be the seven-year anniversary of the death of fellow Glee star Cory Monteith. As you’ll recall, Monteith died in 2013 in a Canadian hotel room. What an unbelievable and sad coincidence…

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Rivera’s family, friends, loved ones. Today’s news marks a very, very difficult time as they officially begin to mourn the loss of the young mother. There is something to be said for closure though, too, and hopefully now Rivera’s loved ones can feel some of that considering they now know her body is safe and sound and out of the lake.

Such a terrible, shocking tragedy.

Rest in peace, Naya.