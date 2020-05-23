Navy vet upset after video shows skateboarder riding atop Mount Soledad memorial

A video revealing one boy skating along the tops of the memorial’s wall surfaces resembled a put in the face, volunteer Robert McCollum stated today, simply in advance of Memorial Day weekend break.

Asked what he would certainly state to the male, McCollum, that offered 26 years in the UNITED STATE armed force, really did not wait to provide a response.

“I would say, ‘Young man, do you have any brains?’,” McCollum informed FOX 5 of SanDiego “Why would you skateboard on these walls of honor?”

The video of the young people riding their skateboards at the memorial went viral. By Friday, protection workers were based at the memorial for the very first time that McCollum can keep in mind.

Neil O’Connell, head of state as well as Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial, additionally was troubled by the skating.

“I’m appalled at such disregard and carelessness,” O’Connell informed FOX 5.

The memorial days to 1952 as well as commemorates UNITED STATE solution participants from the Revolutionary War as much as the existing problems in Afghanistan as well as various other locations where UNITED STATE workers offer.

“Our granite walls require constant care by volunteers due to the atmosphere,” O’Connell included a Facebook article. “It’s a lot of work. But come on, how disrespectful is it to ride skateboards over the tops and edges of this fine surface?”

O’Connell verified in a 2nd Facebook article that the plaques commemorating experts were not harmed.

Some regional skateboarders called by FOX 5 stated they acknowledged the male in the video yet the terminal stated it was incapable to get to the skater for remark.

San Diego cops stated they are exploring the event as a criminal damage situation, CNN reported.

“Why anyone would want to skate on these walls of honor is beyond me,” McCollumtold FOX 5 “I just can’t fathom it. In my seven years of coming up here, doing my volunteer work, I’ve never seen anybody skateboard on any of the walls.”

He included that if the skateboarder provided to aid him clean up the memorial as a kind of apology, he would not approve.

“I don’t need no help,” McCollum stated, “because no one can clean these walls like I can.”