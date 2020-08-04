Navy SEALs suspend ties to museum following use of Kaepernick ‘target’ for military dog demonstration

“I have suspended our support to the Navy SEAL Museum as they conduct their own review of this incident,” stated RearAdm Collin Green, the leader of Naval Special Warfare Command, which supervises the SEALs, in a message to the force that has actually been acquired by CNN.

The Navy had formerly stated it was examining the matter after the video went viral on social networks over the weekend

In a set of almost two-year-old videos that were published in January, a guy can be seen using a red jersey emblazoned with Kaepernick’s name and previous gamer number throughout the working dog demonstration performed by themuseum After a guy in military tiredness starts the demonstration, an overall of 4 military working pets charge towards the jersey-wearing male and attack him, sticking to his limbs while a crowd of visitors enjoy on. The initial videos have actually because been erased

“While we have no indications that any (Naval Special Warfare) personnel, equipment, or animals took part in the demonstration that day this incident reflects upon us,” Green composed, including “While the museum is an independent non-profit company and the individuals were contracted staff members from outside the DoD, in lots of methods, these realities are unimportant. We have actually been inextricably connected to this company that represents our …