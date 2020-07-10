Navy cancels physical fitness tests for ALL sailors for the remainder of 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns

The US Navy has cancelled physical fitness exams for all sailors through the end of 2020 amid continued COVID-19 concerns.

The cancellation, noted within an administrative email to sailors, comes after spring physical fitness assessments were cancelled in March as the coronavirus outbreak began unfolding.

New surges in COVID-19 cases across the country have now prompted the cancellation of the Navy’s Personal Fitness Assessment, or PFA, for this fall.

‘The COVID-19 situation requires that we continue steadily to minimize risk to personnel, therefore all personnel will undoubtedly be ‘EXCUSED’ from participation in Navy PFA Cycle 2, 2020,’ said the Navy in its administrative message released earlier this week.

The Navy specified that the suspension includes both parts of the assessment, known as the Body Composition Assessment and Physical Readiness Test.

Sailors from the USS Green Bay are pictured doing push-ups as an ingredient of their physical training

Sailors taking the test are scored predicated on age and their capability to do push-ups sit-ups and a 1 1/2 mile run, Navy Times reports.

Sailors are also being asked not to participate in group or every other form of organized exercise, with exceptions only made for training purposes.

The administrative message failed to indicate exactly how many sailors could be affected by the cancellation.

A Naval spokesperson wasn’t immediately available when DailyMail.com reached out. The Navy currently has about 337,000 personnel on active duty.

In similar moves, the Army, Air Force and Marines have cancelled or postponed their own physical fitness tests because of the coronavirus.

The cancellations began in March, when the Army postponed transitioning to a new combat fitness test in reaction to COVID-19 restrictions, Stars and Stripes reported.

The more rigorous physical fitness exam, including deadlifts, a standing power throw, pushups, the sprint-drag-carry, leg tuck and a two-mile run, was to restore an older test that had been set up since 1980. The transition was scheduled for October, after the army began providing gear to significantly more than 1 million active duty personnel so that they could begin preparing for the test earlier in 2010.

‘We [the Army] never have halted the transition but postponed it for now however, we’re not sure when it will resume,’ said Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa, a spokeswoman for the Army told Stars and Stripes.

Then in April, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger announced his branch of the service also could be cancelling its physical fitness testing. ‘Marines, the PFT requirement for this semi-annual period is cancelled relative to COVID-19 prevention guidelines,’ Berger wrote in a tweet at the time.

‘Our fitness to fight remains a priority, and I are expectant of each of us to carry on to maintain our fighting condition,’ that he added.

The Air Force followed in May with a postponement of its physical fitness assessments. The tests were pushed from June until October because of COVID-19 restrictions, reported Air Force Times.

A spokesperson failed to immediately respond when DailyMail.com reached out for an update.

The Navy, in its cancellation of the tests, released a video with Vice Admiral John Nowell Jr., chief of naval personnel, praising sailors for a ‘great job minimizing the outbreak’.

But like Berger of the Marines, Nowell also warned it absolutely was not a time for complacency when it comes to residing in fighting shape.

‘We cannot back off now. So, that is why I’m here to to inform you that we’ve chose to suspend the fall physical fitness assessment,’ the vice admiral told viewers in his video message.

All sailors, that he said, will undoubtedly be ‘excused’ from taking the assessment, and unlike the previous spring cancellation, ‘mock’ assessments, will undoubtedly be allowed by permission only for people who need them and under strict COVID-19 safety measures.

Nowell warned that the cancellation of the assessments are not a justification to avoid exercising ‘wherever and whenever possible.’ He encouraged sailors to accomplish plank exercises at home, to go jogging and eat healthy.

‘Do what I do here. I run up and down a stairwell as a poor-man’s elliptical when nobody else is in the building,’ the vice admiral said in the footage taken in a Naval office.

‘Whatever you need to accomplish, to do your best in which to stay shape and within our fitness standards is what we expect one to do,’ the vice admiral said.

On Friday, yet another 63,347 cases of the coronavirus were reported in the US as spikes in infection rates were reported in several states. So far, there have been significantly more than 3.1 million cases in the US of COVID-19, that has been blamed for 133,291 deaths.

The continued rise in cases prompted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and leader of the White House coronavirus, to issue new warnings to Americans.

States experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases must look into shutting down, Fauci said, adding people should also ‘be mindful of what happens once you throw caution to the wind’ and ignore health advice.