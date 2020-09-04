Navid Afkari: Trump urges Iran not to execute champion wrestler

Related Topics Iran protests

US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to overturn a death sentence passed down on a champion wrestler who took part in protests two years ago.

“To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him,” Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Navid Afkari, 27, was handed two death sentences over the murder of a security guard during protests in Shiraz.

But there are concerns his confession was extracted under torture.

His brothers Vahid and Habib were sentenced to 54 and 27 years in prison in the same case, according to human rights activists in Iran.