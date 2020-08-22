Navas dedicates Europa League to fallen Sevilla stars Reyes and Puerta

The club captain exposed the competition triumph remained in remembrance of the 2 died gamers

Jesus Navas states Sevilla’s Europa League title win remains in memory of the club’s previous stars Jose Antonio Reyes and Antonio Puerta as the La Liga side win the competitors for the 6th time versus Inter in a 3-2 triumph.

The Spaniards fell an objective behind through an early Romelu Lukaku charge, with Luuk de Jong’s brace developing a brief lead prior to Diego Godin’s header saw the match get in the break at 2 objectives each.

Centre- half Diego Carlos scored the winner for Sevilla in the 74th minute as the Liga side developed the most chances regardless of yielding more belongings to their Italian opposition.

Sevilla’s events post-match saw the gamers use t-shirts honouring the death of previous gamers Reyes and Puerta.

Puerta – who passed away of heart attack in 2007 – played in the club’s very first 2 UEFA Cup/Europa League victories in 2005-06 and 2006-07, while Reyes – who died in a cars and truck mishap in 2015 – belonged to the side that won the very same competitors 3 times in between 2013-16.

“It is the most special day for being able to raise the cup as captain, with my Sevilla,” Navas informed Movistar.

“This is for all individuals who are not with us any longer, for Puerta, Reyes … my godfather …