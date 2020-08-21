Navalny’s wife appeals to Putin to let husband be move from hospital – Armenian News

The wife of stricken Russian opposition political leader Alexei Navalny appealed to President Vladimir Putin in a letter on Friday to enable him to be transferred from a hospital in Siberia to Germany to get medical help.

The letter, which was released on social networks, was sent out to the Kremlin straight, Reuters reports, mentioning a Navalny ally.

Navalny’s allies fear Navalny was poisoned and have actually arranged healthcare for him in Germany, however Russian medical professionals have actually stated Navalny’s condition is too unsteady for him to be moved from hospital.