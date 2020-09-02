Navalny’s Novichok poisoning poses questions for Russia. The world is unlikely to get answers.

Navalny remains in a serious condition at the intensive care unit of the Charité Hospital in Berlin . But the identification of Novichok as the poison has already raised serious questions about whether Navalny was the target of a state-orchestrated assassination.

“There are very serious questions now which only the Russian government can and must answer,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement Wednesday.

After Navalny fell ill while en route from Siberia to Moscow last month, there was room for speculation about who might have ordered an attempt on his life — the anti-corruption campaigner, after all, had many powerful enemies in Russia

But Navalny’s supporters are now pointing the finger of blame directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In 2020, poisoning Navalny with Novichok is exactly the same as leaving an autograph at the scene of the crime,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff wrote over a picture of the President’s signature, in a tweet that has since been deleted. The Kremlin’s response, thus far, has been: What poisoning? Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov — who has taken pains not to refer to Navalny by name, calling him only “the patient” — has refrained from calling it a poisoning, and Russian officials have declined to launch an…

