Navalny’s Novichok poisoning poses questions for Russia. The world is unlikely to get answers.

“There are very serious questions now which only the Russian government can and must answer,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement Wednesday.
But Navalny’s supporters are now pointing the finger of blame directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“In 2020, poisoning Navalny with Novichok is exactly the same as leaving an autograph at the scene of the crime,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff wrote over a picture of the President’s signature, in a tweet that has since been deleted.
The Kremlin’s response, thus far, has been: What poisoning? Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov — who has taken pains not to refer to Navalny by name, calling him only “the patient” — has refrained from calling it a poisoning, and Russian officials have declined to launch an…