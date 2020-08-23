Navalny will survive ‘poison attack’, Bizilj tells Bild By Reuters

3/3
©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Russian opposition leader Navalny goes to a rally to require the release of imprisoned protesters in Moscow
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being dealt with in a German medical facility after what his allies state was a toxin attack, will survive, Jaka Bizilj, creator of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, informed mass tabloid Bild.
“Navalny will survive poison attack, but be incapacitated for months as a politician,” Bizilj, whose structure sent out the air ambulance that gathered Navalny in Russia’s far east, was priced quote as stating by the paper.
