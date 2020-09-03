Navalny poisoning: Police officer given Novichok in Salisbury issues cryptic tweet

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was hospitalized after entering contact with the nerve representative after the attack on Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his child Yulia in Salisbury, in the south of England.

On Thursday, he reacted to a tweet from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemning the Russian federal government and assuring to “work with international partners to ensure justice is done.”

Bailey composed: “I have so much that I want to say about this tweet. But I can’t, and I won’t.”

His other half likewise reacted to Johnson’s remarks. “Justice would be nice. Actions speak louder than words,” Sarah Bailey tweeted.

“It’s been almost 2 1/2 years after the events in Salisbury and there has been no justice for Dawn and her family and none for the Skripals, Charlie or us. And now it’s happened again,” she stated. “There appears to be no consequences for the culprits. The Government are right to condemn these actions, but in 2 1/2 years will it be forgotten about? That’s how it feels for us. #RIPDawn.” Dawn Sturgess was a 44-year-old British female who passed away after dabbing on what she thought to be fragrance from a little bottle. It was in reality the Soviet- period nerve representative that had actually formerly sickened Skripal and his child. Her partner, Charlie Rowley, was likewise hospitalized however later on released. The Skripals likewise made it through the attack. Bailey entered into contact with Novichok while examining the poisoning of Skripal, a previous KGB representative who had actually wound up working for British intelligence …

