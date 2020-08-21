Navalny ‘poisoning’: France, Germany offer help to Russia’s opposition leader  – Armenian News

With Russia’s most prominent opposition leader Aleksei A Navalny in ICU over a suspected case of poisoning, world leaders, including Germany’s Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron, have offered “assistance” to Navalny, but refused to comment on speculations into the circumstances leading to his hospitalisation, The Indian Express reported.



On Thursday, Navalny, 44, was put on ventilator support in a Siberian hospital after he consumed a cup of tea suspected to be poisoned. Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter that while returning to Moscow by air, he felt unwell, as a result of which the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. She added that Navalny has toxic poisoning.



French President Emmanuel Macron has said France is ready to offer Navalny “all necessary assistance”, AP reported.