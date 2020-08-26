Navalny and Russia’s arsenal of exotic poisons



An emergency airlift to Berlin from Omsk was organised for Mr Navalny





Several prominent critics of Kremlin policies – ex-spies, journalists and politicians – have been poisoned in the past two decades.

In the UK, two Russian ex-secret service agents were targeted: Alexander Litvinenko fatally with radioactive polonium-210 in 2006, and Sergei Skripal with the toxic nerve agent Novichok in 2018. The Kremlin denied any involvement.

Alexei Navalny, who has been physically attacked before, appears to be the latest victim. Yet much remains unclear.

Mysterious poisonings involving Russians often remain mysterious – a distinct advantage for assassins, compared with say an old-fashioned shooting in the street.

Prof Mark Galeotti, a Russia expert at the Royal United Services Institute, told the BBC that “poison has two characteristics: subtlety and theatricality”.

“It’s so subtle that you can deny it, or make it harder to prove. And it takes time to work, there’s all kinds of agony, and the poisoner can deny…