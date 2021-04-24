Navalny ally warns he is in dire health. How he got here
Navalny ally warns he is in dire health. How he got here

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been on a hunger strike since March 31 to demand “proper medical care” and examination by an independent doctor. His close allies say his medical tests suggest he could be on the verge of kidney failure and serious heart problems. CNN is not able to independently verify the state of Navalny’s health. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR