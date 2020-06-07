Naval Academy alumni board member accidentally live streams racist rant about Black Lives Matter

A couple in Florida have been caught on camera using the N-word and other racial slurs in reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Scott Bethmann, 63, and his wife, Nancy, were heard discussing news of organizations that have denounced systematic racism following protests sparked by the killing of black man George Floyd.

Mr. Bethmann was a Naval Academy Alumni Association Board of Trustees member but resigned on Saturday after that he accidentally started streaming the 33-minute conversation on Facebook Live that has been initially viewed by hundreds then quickly went viral.

‘I’ve got the emails about how precisely we’re supporting and we must fix this dilemma, f**k you,’ that he said in the video from Friday. ‘So all of the white individuals have to say something nice to the black b***h that works at work. But the black b***h don’t get fired. It’s bulls**t. Management’s planning to fire the white people.’

Bethmann continued: ‘The white motherf***er can not say any such thing. That’s the purpose we’re making here, Nancy.’

Nancy is heard ranting: ‘They’re gonna have the blacks and the f***ing Asians from China who love to steal all of our intellectual property.’

Scott asks her at one point: ‘Are you against the n****rs?’

Much of the clip includes a black screen or shots of the couple’s sofa after Bethmann accidentally aired his opinion, particularly in response to an initiative taken by Citi Bank.

He only realized that followers could hear the thing that was intended to be described as a private conversation after that he started receiving comments on the social media marketing platform.

‘What are they referring to?’ Mr. Bethmann may be heard saying, before seemingly realizing his mistake, and reacting: ‘Oops.’

It’s unclear what the comments stated.

The video was quickly cut off, taken from the website and Mr. Bethmann has now deleted his profile.

However some viewers screen recorded the racist rant and shared it to the Atlantic Beach Facebook group as well as other virtual communities which have repeatedly removed threads concerning the video.

Social media users discussed whether the couple’s opinion could have affected recruitment in the Naval Academy Alumni Association.

Bethmann resigned from the Naval Academy Alumni Association on Saturday.

Caleb Cronic, the USNA Alumni Association Jacksonville chapter president, confirmed Bethmann had been dis-enrolled from the alumni association.

The association has 65,000 members from ‘diverse backgrounds and perspectives,’ according to Retired Admiral Samuel J. Locklear III.

‘These attributed statements don’t represent the mission and values of the Alumni Association, the Naval Academy or the U.S. Navy,’ Locklear III. ‘As volunteer leaders in our communities, we must be inspirations and examples for several citizens. As Chairman of our Alumni Association, I’ve accepted the resignation with this alumnus effective today, and asked the Jacksonville, FL, chapter to take appropriate action to appoint a brand new Chapter Trustee.

‘We support the Naval Academy mission. As alumni, we seek to uphold the Naval Academy core leadership values of honor, courage and commitment.

‘As an alumni organization, we seek to be an inspiration for several young people who would like to become future Navy and Marine Corps officers. We will continue steadily to honor that inspirational role. We are in this together. We must square up to the challenges of today and all future challenges of tomorrow…together.’

Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday put into the Florida Times-Union: ‘As individuals, as Sailors, and as a Navy, we can not tolerate racism of any sort. We must actively speak out against it. And when it rears its ugly head, we must simply take decisive action.’

Mr. Bethmann was also a member of the Atlantic Beach Country Club but his membership was rescinded in a reaction to the video.

‘Be assured we find these comments exceptionally offensive, inflammatory and antithetical to what this Club means and represents,’ Atlantic Beach Country Club said in a statement. ‘As such, we now have voted today to instantly expel this member and his family from the Club.’

The club said its board of directors ‘condemn any racist, bigoted and demeaning behavior’ and is committed to protecting ‘an inclusionary staff and membership where respect and dignity are openly represented.’

The couple said they are embarrassed, sorry and committed to becoming better people.

‘There are no words that may appropriately express how mortified and apologetic my wife and I are about the insensitive things we said which were captured on social media,’ the family said in a statement. ‘There is never a time if it is appropriate to utilize derogatory terms when talking about our fellow man. I understand that an apology from us rings hollow on many ears within our community, particularly in the current environment. We consider using this experience as an possibility to grow, listen, learn, and reflect.

‘We are deeply sorry for the impact our actions experienced on the Naval Academy, my fellow servicemen and women, our former colleagues, friends, family, and town as a whole. We are devoted to educating ourselves more on the racial inequalities in this country and being better people.’

A spokesperson for the couple said this might be the only statement released by the Bethmann family.