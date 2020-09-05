Navajo Nation mourns Fort Hood soldier’s death

The occurrence is under examination, the declaration stated.
“We are deeply disturbed by the string of deaths at Fort Hood, and if there is any malfeasance or negligence involved, the Navajo Nation calls on our national leaders to purse every available avenue to protect the lives of our Navajo warriors and those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces,” Navajo Nation speaker Seth Damon stated in a declaration Friday.
Fort Hood stated Chee’s awards and decors consist of the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
“When we lose just one of our honorable warriors, the entire Nation feels that pain,” Navajo Nation Council Delegate Jamie Henio stated.
Fernandes, 23, was reported missing out on August 17. He had actually been moved to a various system since he was the victim in an “abusive sexual contact” examination, the Army stated.
According to Fort Hood, Fernandes was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear expert appointed to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, first Cavalry Division Sustainment …