Naughty Dog explains The Last of Us Part II’s ambitious accessibility features

When Naughty Dog was creating Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the studio had what lead gameplay designer Emilia Schatz describes as “a very simple plan” for accessibility features impressed by one participant particularly. Prior to beginning work on the sport, the studio acquired a letter from a participant who managed to get close to the top of Uncharted 2, however received caught at some extent the place they needed to quickly press a button throughout a fast time occasion. “They were able to play all the way to that point and then they were blocked from finishing the game,” Schatz explains.

This expertise received the studio considering way more about accessibility — although issues admittedly began sluggish. “In Uncharted 4 our accessibility options were actually pretty sparse,” says Schatz. “But we got a lot of community praise for it, and felt like we had a huge success with a very small amount of things that we did.” The studio determined to take issues a step additional with its subsequent sport.

The Last of Us Part II is arguably essentially the most ambitious title to return out of Naughty Dog. It takes place in a large post-apocalyptic world, together with a staggeringly detailed rendition of Seattle, with way more concerned stealth-based fight and elaborate cutscenes. It’s the type of large and detailed sport you’d anticipate from the studio’s swan music on the PlayStation 4. But one of essentially the most spectacular issues in regards to the sport is how massive and various its accessibility choices are. You can now navigate the world largely by sound, or zoom in on the display as in case you had been utilizing a smartphone. There’s an astonishing array of issues to select from.

According to Schatz, whereas the accessibility choices within the sport are various, all of them level towards the identical aim: conserving gamers from hitting these sticking factors, whether or not it’s a troublesome QTE or one thing else completely. “Accessibility for us is about removing barriers that are keeping players from completing a game,” she says. “It’s not about dumbing down a game or making a game easy. What do our players need in order to play the game in parity with everyone else?”



A clip showcasing each the high-contrast mode and magnification function.

There are round 60 completely different accessibility choices within the sport’s menu, overlaying issues like controls, visible aids, audio clues, navigation and traversal, and fight. Some are pretty customary features, like with the ability to make the UI bigger or tweak the subtitles for shade blind customers. Other components are way more concerned. There’s a text-to-speech possibility that reads out all the things within the sport, from menus to the notes Ellie picks up on her journey, and audio cues to point when there are objects close by or a ledge you may climb up. A brand new high-contrast mode adjustments the visuals completely for low-vision gamers, rendering the world a light-weight gray, and turning allies blue and enemies pink. (This was impressed by the unlockable “thief vision” filter in Uncharted 4.) You may even use the Dual Shock controller’s touchpad to zoom in and get a better take a look at the world.

According to sport designer Matthew Gallant, one of the explanations the workforce was capable of embody so many features is that it was half of the design course of from the start. “We absolutely had to plan these features early in production,” he says. “It was absolutely critical.” There had been three features particularly — text-to-speech, absolutely remappable controls, and the high-contrast mode — that required massive technical sources, and so they wouldn’t have been doable with out a lot time. “We couldn’t have done this if we hadn’t, from the outset, said ‘This is a priority,’” he explains.

The course of for locating these potential sticking factors started in 2017 and concerned a number of completely different components. Naughty Dog labored with accessibility advocates like Brandon Cole, attended conferences to talk to different builders and gamers, and, of course, did loads of focus testing. This course of not solely led the workforce to new choices so as to add into the sport, but in addition easy methods to greatest current these choices to gamers, which was the supply of loads of inside debate.

Initially, the workforce at Naughty Dog deliberate to have modes that coated particular areas. There could be one for listening to impaired customers, for example, and one other for points round motor management. The concept being that you just change on that mode and all of the associated features will probably be enabled. “Instantly we got feedback that ‘this is not what we want,’” Gallant explains. “‘We want to be able to dig into the menus, fine-tune things, adjust things, really get into the nitty-gritty of what these options mean.’”

The designers had to surrender their good, tidy menus in favor of one thing a bit messier. Diving into the accessibility menu in The Last of Us Part II is nearly overwhelming, with so many toggles and siders to select from. It provides gamers granular management over their expertise, however to make issues a bit simpler, the builders additionally created a handful of presets that may be enabled on the outset of the sport, grouped underneath classes like imaginative and prescient and listening to. From there, gamers can nonetheless leap in and tweak the settings to higher swimsuit their wants. “The idea here is to give players a starting point,” says Schatz.



Audio and visible clues for traversal.

Another difficulty was the tone of the sport. An enormous half of The Last of Us is its concentrate on violence and trauma; it’s an expertise that deliberately makes you’re feeling tense and uncomfortable. And the builders needed to make sure that these components nonetheless got here by way of it doesn’t matter what settings had been enabled. “When we’re making an accessibility option, we wanted to match that tone as best as possible,” Gallant says. “We didn’t want to make something that felt off, or dissonant with the themes.”

In the high-contrast mode, for example, determining what shade to color sure characters wasn’t all that easy. “One of the overall themes in the game is the gray in the middle, and who is friend, and who is foe,” says Schatz. “Especially at some of the more ambivalent moments in the story, when someone might be one or the other, what color do we make them right now?” The workforce additionally had to determine issues like the precise body of animation by which dying happens, in order that they may change an enemy to a impartial shade at simply the appropriate time. “There was a lot of subtlety that had to be worked out because of the tone of our game,” she explains.

Some of the features are additionally about greater than merely making it doable for most individuals to play the sport — the workforce additionally needed to make the expertise as pleasing as doable. For some gamers with low imaginative and prescient, for example, having to remain near their TV simply to learn textual content will be uncomfortable. A function just like the touchpad-enabled magnification is designed to assist alleviate some of this pressure. “We think a lot in accessibility about making the game playable,” Gallant says, “but there’s a lot to be said for comfort as well.”

Schatz and Gallant each say they’re excited to see some of the unintended methods gamers make the most of these features, and so they hope that have can inform new choices for no matter Naughty Dog’s subsequent sport is. But the method of engaged on The Last of Us Part II has additionally proven them that these sorts of features are important to opening up the studio’s video games to a wider viewers.

“It feels like a failing on our part if a player reaches a part of the game that’s inaccessible to them in any way,” says Gallant. “It’s incumbent on us to be the ones to find the solutions. Accessibility just makes these games better.”