Nature’s Edge® QGel® 100mg A Superior Form of Coenzyme Q10-30 Counts

Give Your Heart the Full Benefit of CoQ10 with QGel The health benefits of Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) have long been established. However, many CoQ10 products on the market today are oil soluble, making them difficult to absorb. Achieving the optimal benefits of CoQ10 is not a matter of how much you take, but of how much CoQ10 is absorbed.

Our researchers realized early on that oral absorption of CoQ10 was very poor because it did not dissolve in water. Our manufacturer acquired exclusive worldwide rights to the Biosolv process (US Patent 6,056,971) , which opened the door to the introduction of the first bioavailability-enhanced, clinically tested CoQ10 supplement in the United States.

How does Nature’s Edge CoQ10 help the body?

★ Resists aging process in the body.

★ Boosts energy in your cells.

★ Maintains brain health and function.

★ Acts as a powerful antioxidant.

★ Supports cells to maintain healthy functioning.

✓ 100% WATER-SOLUBLE: Many CoenzymeQ10 supplements have poor absorption into the body, but thanks to Q-Gel ’s patented Bio-Solv technology our supplement is 100% water-soluble and fat-soluble!.

✓ TRIPLE THE ABSORPTION: Studies show that QGel is up to 3 times better absorbed than regular CoQ10 which allows for faster therapeutic benefits. QGel Coenzyme Q10 is formulated via the patented Bio-Solv.

✓ LAB-TESTED AND APPROVED: QGel 100mg 30 count undergoes strict testing protocols in our in-house laboratory to ensure purity and superior quality that you can always expect from Nature’s Edge .

✓ MADE IN THE USA: QGel is proudly manufactured in a certified GMP facility in the USA and laboratory tested and approved with guaranteed potency and purity.