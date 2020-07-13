Rivers of wildflowers criss-crossing the country may help declining bees, butterflies as well as other wildlife move throughout the landscape, conservationists said.

A newly completed ‘B-lines’ network of England, mapping out corridors of existing and potential wildflower habitat across the landscape, has been launched by conservation charity Buglife.

The charity has mapped the network, with the help of hundreds of partners and experts, and with the support of the Environment Department (Defra), to identify where creating new habitat could have the best benefit for pollinators.

Many bees, butterflies, hoverflies and other pollinating insects come in decline as wildflower-rich meadows and other habitats have disappeared from the landscape, the wildlife experts warned.

The B-lines project did with local groups to spot existing wildflower habitat and plot out the best routes over the land to link them up and allow pollinators and other wildlife to move through the landscape.

Buglife is urging communities, companies, public bodies and farmers, as well as keen gardeners, to greatly help create wildflower areas across the B-Lines.

Pictured: Stock photo of a bee feeding on Orange Hawkweed (Pilosella aurantiaca) flowers in Wales

The B-Lines will begin to be a highway for pollinating insects if stepping stones of wildflower rich habitat covering just 10% of the land in network are created, the charity said.

As part of Bees’ Needs Week, folks are also being encouraged to greatly help pollinators with simple actions.

These include growing more flowers, shrubs and trees, letting the garden grow wild, cutting the grass less often, perhaps not disturbing insect nest and hibernation spots and thinking carefully about whether to make use of pesticides.

Catherine Jones, pollinator officer at Buglife says: ‘A complete England B-Lines network is a real landmark part of our mission to reverse insect declines and lend a helping hand to the struggling pollinators.

‘We hope that organisations and folks across England will help with your shared endeavour to create thousands of hectares of new pollinator-friendly wildflower habitats across the B-Lines.’