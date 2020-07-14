Natural History, Science and V&A Museums announce they will reopen in August

Victoria & Albert Museum
Which exhibits are open?
The ground floor and Europe 1600-1815 galleries on level 1 are open, as well as the main shop and garden
How can you get in?
Opening hours from August 6: Thursday-Sunday, 11am-3pm (last entry 1.30pm)
Free tickets must be booked in advance online
Time slots are 15 minutes apart and last entry is at 1.30pm
Safety advice
Social distancing is encouraged and hand sanitiser and face coverings will be available throughout the galleries.
Visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Protective screens have been installed in the shop and cafe and the museum will be regularly cleaned.
Science Museum
Which exhibits are open?
All areas of the museum will be accessible apart from the Pattern Pod, The Garden and Secret Life of the Home
How can you get in?
Opening hours from August 19: Seven days a week, 10am-7pm (last entry 5.30pm)
Free tickets must be booked in advance online
Time slots are 15 minutes apart and last entry is at 5.30pm
Safety advice
Self-guided routes and social distancing guidelines will be in place across the museum with clear signage in place
Protective screens will be installed at all ticket desks and information points
Hand sanitiser stations will be located throughout the museum
Enhanced cleaning regimes throughout the museum, including toilets, high-touch areas and interactive galleries
Tickets will be scanned by contactless e-scanners
Contactless payment is encouraged where possible
Face coverings are recommended
Natural History Museum
Which exhibits are open?
All areas of the museum will be accessible apart from interactive exhibits
How can you get in?
Opening hours from August 5: Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-6pm (last entry 17.00)
Free tickets must be booked in advance online or over the phone
Time slots are 15 minutes apart and last entry is at 5pm
Safety advice
Self-guided routes and social distancing guidelines will be in place across the museum with clear signage in place
Protective screens are in place at key touchpoints such as cafes, shops and information desks. Face coverings are provided to staff
You are required to wear a face covering and cover coughs and sneeze with a tissue
Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the museum
Contactless payment is encouraged where possible
Facilities will be regularly cleaned by staff