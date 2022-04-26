Lemon is not only rich in vitamin C and trace elements, but also! has a cleansing effect on the skin. With the help of lemon juice it is possible to clean and moisturize the skin, eliminate spots, spots on the face, whiten the skin. No big effort is needed. All you have to do is cut the lemon in half and massage the face with its two halves for 5 minutes with light movements, then wash it off with cold water.

With the help of lemon it is possible Give the skin a fresh and healthy look. Dark spots on the face – pigments that appear with age, as well as spots disappear due to citric acid ․ These acids are generally good for the skin. The vitamins contained in lemon easily penetrate into the epidermis, layers of the skin and have a beneficial effect, helping to get rid of scars, acne and pigments quickly. The easiest way to use lemon juice is to squeeze a few drops of juice on a cotton ball and massage the problematic areas of the skin with it, then wash with cold water.

Lemon helps fasten nails. The most effective method is to mix 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, apply on the nails and massage them until the mass is absorbed. If we use this method regularly, we will have not only strong, but also shiny and healthy nails.

With the help of lemon it is possible to give extra shine to the hair, get rid of dandruff. Those with blond and blond hair with the help of lemon can give a lighter shade to the hair. All you have to do is dissolve lemon juice in warm water, apply it on your hair and stay under the sun for an hour. Under the influence of the rays of the sun, the hair of blond and blond people becomes lighter.



Add extra shine to hair and get rid of dandruff In this way it is possible to grate the ginger root, add lemon juice and olive oil on it, apply the mass on the scalp, mash, wait until it dries, then wash the hair with hot water and shampoo as usual. If you apply this method regularly, the result will be felt in a short time.



Dry skin on the elbows can be softened with the help of lemon. It is necessary to mix lemon juice and baking soda, apply the mass on the dry parts of the skin, rub, then wash with warm water, which contains a few drops of lemon juice, after which apply a little olive oil on the problematic part of the elbows.

