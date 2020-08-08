NATO, UN Security Council responsible for Libya’s crisis – Middle East Monitor

The political authorities from the Libyan National Struggle Front, Ahmed Gaddaf Al Dam, blamed NATO and UN Security Council over the political crisis and has a hard time in Libya, news companies reported on Friday.

Speaking to Russia’s Sputnik News Agency, Gaddaf Al Dam, who is the cousin of the late Libyan totalitarian Muamar al Gadhafi, stated that “what happened in Libya is based on a falsehood, and what is built on falsehood is void.”

He stated that NATO “destroyed a country that was a safety valve in the Mediterranean from the ​​North African side,” declaring that the Libyan political leaders instated by “NATO missiles are not legitimate, because the missiles do not make legitimacy for anyone.”

The previous program authorities describes the internationally-backed Libyan federal government based in Tripoli.

Gaddaf Al Dam continued: “The Western countries are trying to have their agents to control Libya because the legal system in Libya was not overthrown by the Libyans. The legal system, the police, the army, the security services, the writers, the journalists and tribes have been resisting NATO and its allies, so that they were removed from power.”

He declared that the federal government in Tripoli “will not be able to lead a country” since its …