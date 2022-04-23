The “instructors” who came to Ukraine from Poland, Great Britain, the United States, Canada and other countries are in fact representatives of the special services of NATO member states, which manage the military operations on the Ukrainian side, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“Polish, British, American, Canadian and other” instructors “have been” breeding “neo-Nazi militants for a long time. They are not instructors, they are the special services of NATO countries, they are not counted in tens, but in hundreds and thousands. “If we call things by their names, they are involved in the management of hostilities in Ukraine,” Zakharova wrote on her telegram channel.