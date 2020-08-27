NATO seeks to avoid accidents in East Med dispute – Middle East Monitor

NATO is taking a look at methods to avoid unintentional clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean while supporting German diplomatic efforts to pacify the intensifying dispute over energy resources there, the alliance’s chief stated on Thursday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg informed Reuters the Western alliance was thinking about so-called deconfliction procedures to avoid marine accidents in a significantly overloaded area, although he did not explain.

“I am also exploring the possibilities of NATO developing mechanisms to prevent incidents and accidents, a set of deconfliction mechanisms,” Stoltenberg stated in an interview, after meeting European Union defence ministers.

“The fact that there are so many ships, so many military capabilities in a quite limited area, that in itself is a reason for concern,” Stoltenberg stated.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece emphatically disagree over gas reserves off Cyprus and the level of their continental racks.

They have actually drawn the European Union and neighboring nations into the dispute, which previously this month flared into a light crash in between Turkish and Greek frigates.

Turkey and Greece, which were signed up with by NATO allies France and Italy, on the other hand held competing armed force …