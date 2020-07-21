NATO reacts to Russia’s sudden inspection of troops – Panorama

NATO has accused Russia of violating transparency conditions due to Vladimir Putin’s July 17 surprise inspection of troops combat readiness. This was stated by the official representative of the Alliance Oana Lungescu on Twitter.

“It is worth noting that since the cold war, Russia has never opened its exercises for mandatory monitoring in accordance with the OSCE Vienna Document on military transparency, while NATO allies fully comply with it,” she stressed.

According to Lungescu, Russia continues to use loopholes to avoid transparency. She clarified that all countries have the right to dispose of their armed forces, but must respect their transparency obligations.

To remind, Russia is conducting a sudden check of its troops along the Southern and Western military districts. The check will cover 35 firing grounds and training fields, 17 sea ranges in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. A total of 149,755 personnel, 26,820 units of weapons and military equipment, 414 aircraft, 106 ships and support vessels are involved in the battle readiness check.