NATO concerned about Russia mercenaries fighting with Haftar in Libya – Middle East Monitor

NATO on Saturday expressed its concern about the mercenaries despatched by Russian firm Wagner to assist combat alongside Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar in Libya.

This got here in a telephone name between the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and the Head of the Lhbyan Government’s Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, in accordance with an announcement printed by the latter’s media workplace.

During the telephone name, the 2 officers mentioned the navy and safety developments, and the seriousness of the safety scenario in Libya, as a result of Haftar’s assaults on Tripoli and its environment.

Stoltenberg careworn “the need to implement the arms embargo by land and air, and not only by sea.”

He added that “NATO only recognises and deals with the Libyan government, the legitimate government,” which is headed by Al-Sarraj.

Stoltenberg careworn that the focusing on of civilians and infrastructure is “unacceptable”, including “there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis.”

For his half, Al-Sarraj expressed his hope that “cooperation with NATO will contribute to achieving stability and security in Libya,” stressing his agency stance towards the aggression.

Haftar’s militias have been fighting towards the GNA for legitimacy and energy in the oil-rich nation, and persevering with a faltering offensive that began on 4 April 2019, to take management of the capital Tripoli, the headquarters of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).