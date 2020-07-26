Native scholar says Communist China has ‘met its match’ with Trump admin following consulate closure

“The CCP believes the law of the jungle. ‘Might makes right,'” she discussed. “So the Trump administration is the first foreign administration the CCP ever met that also believes the law of the jungle and is not afraid to confront the CCP. The people in Trump’s administration are willing to bear those costs.”

She included: “We can see that from the consulate closure, they knew China would retaliate, but they are willing to take that risk that nobody else in the world is willing to take. So the CCP has finally met its match.”

U.S. authorities pried open the doors of the Chinese consulate in Houston on Friday and took control of the structure quickly after Chinese authorities left the center on orders from the federal government.

After the Chinese were bought to leave, the Houston Fire Department responded to fires at the yard of the structure, which ended up being an effort to ruin files. Chinese authorities declined to permit any very first responders to go into to snuff out the fires, Fox 26 in Houston reported.

POMPEO ALERTS GUVS OF CHINESE SEEPAGE INTO United States: ‘IT’S OCCURRING IN YOUR STATE’

“There are a series of steps that the Trump administration has taken — particularly last week almost on a daily basis — related to new sanctions and new policy changes against the CCP,” Raleigh stated. “But the biggest news was the closure of China’s consulate in Houston and then China retaliated, closing the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu.”

She then pointed out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech about China today and stated he is leading a turnaround in decades-old policy that promoted the financial freedom of the Chinese individuals.

“He identified the problem in the U.S.-China relationship, which are the same problems that China has with the rest of the world,” Raleigh continued. “China has a very different political and ideological system, especially compared to free nations like the United States. For the past several decades, free nations mistakenly thought that as long as they keep engaging China, engaging the CCP, eventually with economic liberation — the CCP would change. The Chinese system would become a more liberal and open society like ours. Secretary Pompeo in his speech recognized that this assumption was wrong and it’s been wrong for several decades.”

She included: “This was not his first speech on the subject and it’s probably one of the only things that people from both parties can agree upon. That the past approach has failed. Sec. Pompeo summarized the Trump administration’s China policy in two words — ‘induce change.’ They want to induce a change of behaviors of the CCP.”

The administration desires to attain this objective in 2 actions at the very same time, Raleigh discussed. The primary step included ending up being really confrontational with the CCP in regards to trade settlements, charges of espionage, the changing of visa policy and the closure of the consulate– all of which represented a “very dramatic, serious step.”

“They’ve basically matched the intensity of the Chinese aggressiveness,” she included. The 2nd action would see China go back to the negotiating table on different significant problems.

Raleigh likewise discussed how previous U.S. administrations hesitated to pay of a conflict with China till the most current push from President Trump.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In the past four decades, China has been very aggressively pressing the limits. It is single-minded. They want to become the sole world power and change the world order to fit China’s ideology,” she stated. “Past administrations from George W. Bush to Barack Obama anxious about the expense of conflict– on the financial and military front. The expense of facing them has ended up being a lot higher now that previous administrations, along with other nations, didn’t wish to deal with it. Until the Trump administration [got involved].

“China is so powerful today, no matter which strategy the United States chooses, it’s going to come with a cost,” Raleigh included. “There’s no way to avoid a cost. So it’s really coming down to how much cost we are ready to bear. And keep in mind, when China and the U.S. confront each other, China bears cost too. Both countries need to calculate how much of a cost they are willing to bear.”

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz added to this report.