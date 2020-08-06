Native American stone tool technology discovered in Yemen and Oman  – Middle East Monitor

A study published yesterday in the journal PLOS One has revealed that archaeologists have unearthed 8,000-year-old stone fluted points in the Arabian Peninsula, specifically in Yemen and Oman. The ancient tools are of the same technology developed by Native Americans 13,000 years ago.

Scientists observed that the stone tools, discovered in Manayzah, Yemen and Ad-Dahariz in Oman, have familiar flute-like grooves textured on the sides of the stone points, reported UPI.

“We recognised this technique as… probably the most famous of the prehistoric techniques used in the American continent,” said lead researcher Remy Crassard, head of archaeology at the French Centre for Archaeology and Social Sciences. “It took us a little time to recognise it, but it took us more time to understand why fluting was present in Arabia.”

Archaeologists have been aware of the fluted point technology for almost a century, having made discoveries at Native American sites dating back to between 10,000 and 13,000 years ago. The new study states that until the early 2000s, these fluted points were unknown elsewhere on the planet, with the first isolated examples of these objects…