Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan, Governor of Aragatsotn Sergey Movsisyan, Staff of the Ministry of Environment, Forest Committee, “Hayantar” SNCO, “Hydro-Air Lithology Monitoring Center” SNCO “SNCO և heads of other departments and staff representatives planted trees in the territory of Byurakan forestry of” Aragatsotn forestry “branch of” Hayantar “SNCO.

About 8500 saplings were planted in the mentioned area.

The main forest-forming species were pine and oak, and the other accompanying species were ash, hornbeam, and apple.

Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan thanked the participants of the tree planting ․

“As you know, in the framework of the global fight against climate change, Armenia has begun to expand its forested areas. Planting and caring for trees is the most thankful thing we can do today for tomorrow and future generations.

And today, with this tree planting, we took one step closer to our common vision of the green future of Armenia.

“I am grateful to everyone who will contribute to the implementation of tree planting today, whether it is participation in nationwide tree planting events or planting one tree in your own garden or yard,” said the Minister.

