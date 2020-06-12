Nationwide protests grip Lebanon as currency tanks – Armenian News

Anti-government protesters took to the streets in multiple Lebanese urban centers around Thursday, creating burning barricades and forcing road closures as the country’s currency fell rapidly.

Demonstrators hurled stones at military forces plus some protesters attemptedto scale a security fence outside the prime minister’s office in the main city city Beirut. Protesters chanted against the country’s political elite, which many hold accountable for the country’s economic woes.

Lebanon’s main coastal highway was closed by burning tires in the north and south of the capital, as protests were staged in areas that rarely see demonstrations, such as Hezbollah strongholds in the capital’s southern suburbs, according to CNN.

In the northern city of Tripoli, protesters pelted the army with rocks and threw Molotov cocktails at the city’s Central Bank office. Protests also erupted in the southern cities of Saida and Nabatieh.

In recent days, Lebanon’s currency has brought a nosedive, losing around 70% of its value since October. The currency’s collapse has stirred panic in a country that relies heavily on imports for its basic needs.