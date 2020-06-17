Nationwide mortgage customers will now need minimum 15% deposits

Nationwide mortgage customers will now need a minimum of 15 % deposits in a bid to to avoid them from slipping in to negative equity if house prices plummet.

The step from Britain’s biggest building society, which it described as ‘prudent’, applies to house purchase loans as well as re-mortgages.

It may come as a particular blow to first-time buyers, who often have only small amounts saved to get onto the property ladder and that have become used to an extensive availability of low deposit deals in recent years.

Nationwide is capping mortgages for new customers at 85 per cent to avoid borrowers slipping into negative equity if house prices plummet (file photo of a Nationwide logo)

This group could previously borrow around 95 % LTV (loan-to-value) from Nationwide Building Society, depending on how they applied.

However, existing mortgage customers will still be in a position to obtain loans at around 95% LTV from Nationwide.

Nationwide said the change, which can be due to ‘these unprecedented times and an uncertain mortgage market’, will happen from Thursday June 18.

Customers who already have a mortgage with Nationwide will be able to switch to a fresh mortgage deal regardless of their LTV – providing there is absolutely no increase in the loan-to-value.

Applications from existing mortgage customers moving home which are above 85% LTV will also be viewed on a ‘like-for-like’ LTV basis, Nationwide said.

The Society said that as a responsible lender, it needs to make sure borrowers are able mortgage payments and are, whenever possible, protected contrary to the potential for negative equity, should house prices decrease.

Negative equity happens when some body owes more on their home than its value.

Recent house price reports have painted a mixed picture of the housing industry, with some suggesting that buyer demand has jumped in elements of England as its housing industry reopened.

Some surveys have also suggested that house hunters are looking at moves from cities and also to properties where they can work more at home.

Nationwide’s own house price index found that UK house prices fell by more than £4,000 in May. But another index, from Halifax, suggested a less severe price reduction in May of £506 typically.

With fewer property transactions happening than usual, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has temporarily paused its house price index.

The wider economic picture, with concerns about employment, incomes, household confidence and what lies ahead, will have an effect on the housing market and the prices that buyers are willing and able to pay.

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide Building Society, said: ‘The outlook for the mortgage market and house prices remains uncertain.

‘As a responsible lender we ought to factor this uncertainty in to our lending assessments, which explains why we have taken the decision to cut back our maximum LTV for new business.

‘Our priority at this time must certanly be to help members keep their homes. As such, we need to make sure our members can afford their repayments, while doing what we can to guard them from falling in to negative equity.

‘We will always keep this situation under review and hope to go back to lending at higher LTVs in the near future.’