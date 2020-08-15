Nationals To Promote Luis Garcia

The Nationals will promote infield possibility Luis Garcia, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com (via Twitter). He’s anticipated to sign up with the group for its video game this night.

Garcia, who simply turned 20 in May, will step right into the beginning lineup. He had actually been on the club’s taxi team however an instant opening occurred when Starling Castro suffered a wrist injury previously today. Castro’s outlook stays to be seen.

The Nats have actually not thought twice to hire their finest young skill, with typically exceptional outcomes. Garcia will now have a chance to take a location in a still-developing brand-new core of position gamers on the D.C. lineup.

Though he’s still rather young, Garcia did play a complete season at the Double- A level in 2015. He faced some obstacles there, eventually slashing simply.257/.280/.337 over 553 plate looks, however was significantly much better in the 2nd half.

Talent critics see Garcia as a possible daily gamer. For now, he’ll line up at 2nd base along with routine shortstopTrea Turner It stays to be seen how prolonged a chance Garcia will get. No doubt that’ll depend both upon the health status of Castro and Garcia’s capability to adjust to MLB pitching.