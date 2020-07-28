Nationals manager Dave Martinez on Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak: ‘I’m scared’

MARLINS’ HOUSE OPENER HELD OFF AFTER SEVERAL GAMERS, COACHES CHECK FAVORABLE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m scared. I really am,” Martinez stated. “I go from here, home, back here every day, that’s all I do. I wash my hands, I went from 47 times a day to probably 99 times a day. Wear my mask everywhere I go. But there’s always that concern, you know.”

Martinez included: “You don’t know, because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I do get it. I have to be extra careful. With that said, sometimes I tend to put myself aside and worry about other people more than me. I think that’s why I’m here, because I worry about those guys before I put myself first.”

The Marlins remained in Philadelphia for an opening series with thePhillies They postponed their journey house in the middle of issues about a break out within the group. Jose Urena was among the gamers who checked favorable for the infection. He was scratched from his start Sunday versus the Phillies.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly dealt with issues about the break out.

“It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health,” he stated Sunday.

The Marlins had an exhibit video game versus the Atlanta Braves previously recently. Mattingly decreased to state whether the stop added to the break out.

“It feels safer in Miami than anywhere,” he stated. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”

