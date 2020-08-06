Nationals Designate Emilio Bonifacio – MLB Trade Rumors

The Nationals have actually designated veteran utilityman Emilio Bonifacio for task, the club revealed. Righty James Bourque was likewise optioned down as the group cut its active lineup as needed.

Bonifacio, 35, had not seen the majors in the previous 2 seasons however drew the Nats’ attention as an offseason target. He appeared to have a bead on an energy function however eventually saw little action, starting out two times in 3 plate looks.

The Nationals wound up protecting the services of Josh Harrison, who has actually been provided more chances in the early going. And the group seemingly still chooses not to quit on the out- of- alternatives Wilmer Difo That left Bonifacio on the slicing block.