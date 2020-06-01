Nationals change course, pay minor leaguers full stipend

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A textual content message despatched by the Nationals to gamers within the minors and forwarded Monday to The Associated Press reads: “Upon further internal discussion, you will receive your full stipend of $400 per week through the month of June. We will consider future payments on a month to month basis. Thank you!”

It’s commonplace for giant league groups to launch minor leaguers presently of 12 months, though not usually this many. More than 400 younger gamers have been minimize with the minor league season doubtful amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Minor league players not on 40-man rosters were promised $400 per week by way of Sunday by a coverage drafted by MLB. Including Washington’s change, now at the least 16 groups have promised to increase these allowances by way of the top of this month.

After the report about Washington’s discount in that stipend, Doolittle wrote Sunday night time that Nationals main leaguers determined unanimously that they “will be coming together and committing funds to make whole the lost wages.”

“All of us were minor leaguers at one point in our careers and we know how important the weekly stipends are for them and their families during these uncertain times,” Doolittle wrote. “Minor leaguers are an essential part of our organization and they are bearing the heaviest burden of this situation as their season is likely to be cancelled.”