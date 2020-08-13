Nationals Activate Will Harris, Place Sam Freeman On Injured List

The Nationals have actually revealed a set of matching bullpen relocations. Righty Will Harris, who had actually been sidelined with a groin injury, was triggered from the injured list.

To produce an active lineup opening, the Nats positioned southpaw Sam Freeman on the IL. He suffered a flexor mass pressure in last night’s contest. Manager Dave Martinez described that comprehending the complete scope of the injury will need to wait for more assessment.

While it’s frustrating to lose Freeman after he made 7 scoreless looks, the Nationals are definitely delighted to have Harris back in the fold. Soon to turn 36, Harris tattooed a substantial handle the offseason. He needs to this point taken the ball just two times in D.C.