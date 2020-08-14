National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang could be pregnant

If it continues to establish, the 22-year-old panda could bring to life a cub within days. But do not break out the Champagne right now.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C. stated Friday that a current ultrasound of Mei Xiang, among their local giant pandas, revealed indications of fetal tissue, which could suggest she might be anticipating cubs in the really future.

If it continues to establish, the 22-year-old panda could bring to life a cub within days– however do not break out the champagne right now.

Successful panda pregnancies are tough to come by and vets caution that there is a great chance Mei Xiang could reabsorb or miscarry the fetus.

Still, zoo authorities are staying positive that this could be the genuine offer.

“This morning’s ultrasound is just tremendously exciting for all of us,” stated Pamela Baker-Masson, a representative for theNational Zoo “It’s really remarkable — she had her artificial insemination in March, on March 22, and now we have this news and it’s all been happening during the pandemic.”

So it’s simply the pleasure and the motivation that all of us require today,” she stated.

Baker-Masson stated the …