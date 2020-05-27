National Women’s Soccer League announces tournament to start 2020 season

NWSL HAD MOMENTUM HEADING INTO NOW SUSPENDED SEASON

All matches might be streamed on CBS and CBS All Access.

“As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Bird mentioned in a news release Wednesday. “This exciting month-long tournament will showcase our league’s talented players and provide our fans the type of world-class entertainment they’ve come to expect from the NWSL.”

The tournament will start at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. There might be no followers in attendance.

The league released protocols developed by the league’s medical activity pressure to fight any issues gamers and coaches might need in regard to contracting the coronavirus.

The league’s gamers’ union supported the league’s plan.

“The NWSLPA, working closely alongside NWSL, is excited to provide players the opportunity to return to sport, while also securing compensation and other necessities to make sure players’ concerns, feedback, and safety are at the forefront of all conversations,” union govt administrators Yael Averbuch and Brooke Elby mentioned in a joint assertion. “As the plans for the tournament unfolded, it was our priority as the NWSLPA to protect our players, and we feel that NWSL shares those values.”

The final NWSL recreation performed was the 2019 championship recreation wherein the North Carolina Courage defeated the Chicago Red Stars.