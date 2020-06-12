National Trust removes ‘degrading’ statue of kneeling black man from stately home

And on Thursday night the Trust announced it had now chose to remove the statue.

A spokesperson said: “We took the decision to maneuver the statue that sits at the front end of your house at Dunham Massey.

“The statue has caused upset and distress because of the way it depicts a black person and because of its prominence at the front of the house.

“We don’t want to censor or deny the way colonial histories are woven into the fabric of our buildings. For these reasons, we have decided to move it safely from its previous location while we make plans to address it in a way that fully acknowledges the appalling histories of slavery and the slave trade.”

An image of the figure – described as a ‘kneeling blackamoor’ – has additionally been removed from the National Trust’s website.

Chris Lukey who saw it being dismantled on Thursday while walking in Dunham Park said that he was “so pleased” it has been removed as it was “degrading to black people”.

‘Blackamoor’ was a European art style that depicted highly-stylised figures, often African males, in subservient or exoticised form and the word is now considered racist or culturally insensitive.

The statue was made by 18th century sculptor Andrew Carpenter as part of a series “representing the continents” and was bequeathed to the National Trust combined with rest of the Dunham Massey estate by Roger Grey, 10th Earl of Stamford, following his death in 1976.