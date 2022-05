A nationwide tree planting was carried out in “Lake Arpi” National Park today.





The RA Ministry of Environment informs that in the “Akhuryan Gorge” section of the National Park 100 saplings of pine trees were planted, and in the “Armtyan” section – 550 pine saplings and 850 saplings of poplar trees.











