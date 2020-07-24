National Tequila Day 2020: Drink in a few surprising facts

( CNN)– It’s National Tequila Day in the UnitedStates And if there’s ever a year in which we are worthy of a shot or more, 2020 is it.

In honor of the vacation, here are 5 surprising facts you may not have actually understood about tequila.

It’s from a plant (which suggests it’s healthy, best?)

Have no worry, gluten-free folks! Tequila is completely all right for you to drink. Tequila is made from fermenting the juice from the blue agave plant, which has a core called piña since it looks a little bit like a pineapple. Once the piña is gathered, it’s given a distillery to be roasted to release its juices, which are fermented, distilled and aged prior to being bottled.

Tequila is a kind of mezcal, however mezcal is not tequila

OK, it’s a little complicated, so let’s simplify. Mezcal and tequila are both made from agave, however tequila can be made just from the blue agave plant. The taste profiles can be a little bit various, with mezcal being a little smokier.

Tequila should be made in a particular location of Mexico

You understand how real Champagne needs to be made in the Champagne area of France? It’s a similar thing here In order to be identified tequila, production needs to happen in the state of Jalisco or in some nearby states. But most tequila production is inJalisco

Tequila was born in, you thought it, Tequila

And yes, the city is in Jalisco It’s the birth place of the renowned drink, where native Mexicans would ferment the juice of the blue agave prior to it ended up being the staple it is now. Many distilleries are still based in the town, which was stated a UNESCO World Heritage website in 2006

If not for females, tequila might not even exist