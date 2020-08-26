National Security Service reveals details from health minister’s personal correspondence – Armenian News

Antifake.am reports details of the continuous dispute in between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan.

The conflict supposedly developed after the National Security Service (NSS) hacked the minister’s Facebook page to access hispersonal correspondence The readily available info exposed that Torosyan scolded and unsparingly slammed the prime minister. The mad remark “Take care of your patient!”, an expression credited to Torosyan, was selected from his Facebook correspondence with Narek Vanesyan who is presently in charge for quarantine oversight procedures in Yerevan.It was that declassified correspondence that is believed to have in fact triggered the minister to shut off all his Facebook profiles.

The site reports that no conference happened in between Torosyan and the prime minister. The NSS in fact put the minister’s personal correspondence with good friends on the prime minister’s table, therefore stimulating his strong anger. And Pashinyan later on shared his issues at the conference of his Civil Contract celebration. The leading supposedly chosen, in his mad state of mind, to send out Torosyan on a holiday on condition that he would never ever return. Not pleased with that, nevertheless, he likewise bought a probe versus the health minister, implicating him of monetary abuse and a failure to appropriately deal with …