Image copyright

EPA Image caption



China’s new national security law “undermines” Hong Kong’s current freedoms says Canberra





Australia has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in reaction to fears over a new national security law imposed by China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new law undermined “Hong Kong’s own basic law” and the territory’s current level of autonomy from Beijing.

Australia in the offing to extend visas for Hong Kong residents and encourage businesses there to relocate, he said.

China has criticised the move as “gross interference” in its domestic affairs.

“We urge the Australian side to immediately stop meddling… otherwise it will lead to nothing but lifting a rock only to hit its own feet,” said a statement by its embassy in Australia.

Since what the law states was enacted last week, Canada has also suspended its extradition treaty, whilst the UK has offered citizenship options to Hong Kong residents.

Critics say regulations makes it better to punish protesters and critics of the Chinese government.

Hong Kong’s government says the law must bring order to a city that saw mass pro-democracy protests last year that often turned violent.

As the extent of the law’s reach is still uncertain, critics have said it might also cause foreign nationals being arbitrarily detained in Hong Kong.

That has led Australia and other nations to issue new warnings to their citizens in Hong Kong. More than 100,000 Australians are in the town.

“You may be at increased risk of detention on vaguely defined national security grounds. You could break the law without intending to. If you’re concerned about the new law, reconsider your need to remain in Hong Kong,” said Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Mr Morrison said his government, along with the others had been “very consistent in expressing our concerns about the imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong”.

New Zealand’s government also said on Thursday it could review the country’s relationship with Hong Kong. Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand was “deeply concerned” about the national security law.

“We will continue to monitor the law’s impact on the people of Hong Kong, with whom we share close links,” that he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hong Kong residents come to mind the new law means the conclusion of the “one country, two systems” principle

Previously, Australia and Hong Kong could both seek the extradition of anyone within their jurisdiction who was wanted for prosecution or a criminal sentence. This process has happened just twice before 10 years.

Australia in addition has offered to extend visas to Hong Kong residents by five years – providing a pathway to permanent residency for 10,000 people.

Mr Morrison said the visa offer was also directed at enticing Hong Kong organizations to relocate to Australia if they “become footloose as a result of the changes”.

Hong Kong is a former British colony and was handed back again to China in 1997.

Under the arrangement, Hong Kong was permitted to have certain freedoms for 50 years, setting it apart from the Chinese mainland.

However the UK, along with other Western nations say China’s new law directly threatens those freedoms and rights.

Last week, the UK offered resettlement to up three million Hong Kong residents – an action criticised by China.

Australia’s announcement could again aggravate tensions with China, its biggest trading partner.

Bilateral relations have soured further in 2010 after Australia called for a worldwide investigation in to the origins of Covid-19. This has been viewed as the catalyst for China levelling sanctions on Australian exports.