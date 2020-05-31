National security adviser: ‘I don’t think there’s systemic racism’ in US police forces

“No, I don’t think there’s systemic racism. I think 99.9% of our law enforcement officers are great Americans. Many of them are African American, Hispanic, Asian, they’re working the toughest neighborhood, they’ve got the hardest jobs to do in this country and I think they’re amazing, great Americans,” O’Brien informed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when requested if systemic racism was an issue for police companies.

O’Brien added that there are “some bad apples in there. There are some bad cops who are racist. There are cops that maybe don’t have the right straining.”

“There is no doubt that there are some racist police, I think they’re the minority, I think they’re the few bad apples and we need to root them out,” he stated.