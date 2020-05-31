National security adviser: ‘I don’t think there’s systemic racism’ in US police forces

“No, I don’t think there’s systemic racism. I think 99.9% of our law enforcement officers are great Americans. Many of them are African American, Hispanic, Asian, they’re working the toughest neighborhood, they’ve got the hardest jobs to do in this country and I think they’re amazing, great Americans,” O’Brien informed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when requested if systemic racism was an issue for police companies.
O’Brien added that there are “some bad apples in there. There are some bad cops who are racist. There are cops that maybe don’t have the right straining.”
“There is no doubt that there are some racist police, I think they’re the minority, I think they’re the few bad apples and we need to root them out,” he stated.
The feedback from O’Brien come as protests against racism and police violence have taken place throughout the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s loss of life. The official claimed the violence that has broken out in some cities is being pushed by “militants,” and stated he had not seen reviews that white supremacists had infected tensions in some situations. He additionally maintained that President Donald Trump and the White House assist peaceable demonstrations.
The protests have been sparked by the killing final week of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died by the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters say they wish to see prices for all 4 police officers concerned in Floyd’s loss of life. So far, officers have solely charged the officer who was seen in a video together with his knee on Floyd’s neck with third-degree homicide and manslaughter — however protesters and critics imagine the cost is not harsh sufficient.
Although the protesters are calling for justice in Floyd’s case in cities throughout the nation, they’re additionally in search of to attract consideration to a variety of current high-profile instances in which African American women and men died by the hands of police officers, together with Eric Garner and Mike Brown.