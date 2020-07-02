National Security Adviser Bolton exposes Trump’s corrupt dealings with Erdogan – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier

John Bolton, Pres. Trump’s former National Security Adviser, revealed a captivating e book on his work on the White House from April 2018 to September 2019. His revealing e book, “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir,” exhibits why Pres. Trump is unfit for workplace and incompetent. Bolton emphasised repeatedly that all the things Trump did was both to safe his reelection or for his personal self-curiosity, opposite to the pursuits of the nation.

Today we’ll focus solely on Trump’s unholy relationship with the dictator of Turkey, Pres. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom Pres. Trump calls “The Sultan.” Turkey is talked about 135 occasions in Bolton’s 570-page e book. Erdogan is talked about 95 occasions. This exhibits the significance the White House locations on Turkey and Erdogan, Pres. Trump’s “close friend.” Surprisingly, neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan is talked about within the e book regardless that Bolton made a visit to each international locations throughout his tenure.

In “The Room Where It Happened,” Bolton compares Erdogan’s tone on a telephone name with Trump to “Mussolini speaking from his Rome balcony,” describing the Turkish chief as a “radical Islamicist.”

Erdogan, throughout his a number of visits to the White House and 20 telephone calls with Pres. Trump, repeatedly raised the next three precedence calls for from Trump։

1) The launch of Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab from arrest within the United States by interesting to Pres. Trump to drop the costs towards him. Zarrab, with Erdogan’s blessing, had laundered $20 billion to Iran by way of the Turkish authorities-owned Halkbank to bypass the U.S. sanctions on Iran․

2) The extradition from the United States to Turkey of Fethullah Gulen, the Turkish cleric, who after his shut alliance with Erdogan, break up with him and have become the Turkish President’s enemy primary. Erdogan falsely accused Gulen of main the Turkish coup try in 2016.

3) The acquiescence of Trump to withdraw US troops from Northern Syria, permitting Turkey to invade that space and get rid of the Kurdish inhabitants’s presence contained in the Syrian border.

Bolton associated in his e book that in the course of the G20 summit assembly in Argentina on Dec. 1, 2018, Erdogan gave Trump a memo requesting that Zarrab be free of U.S. jail. According to Bolton’s e book, Trump instructed Erdogan that “he would take care of things, explaining that the Southern District [of New York] prosecutors were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people.”

When Bolton was dispatched to Turkey to warn Erdogan that he mustn’t invade Northern Syria, Bolton obtained a final minute telephone name from Pres. Trump asking him to chorus from telling the Turkish President that the U.S. troops is not going to withdraw from Northern Syria, regardless that many of the White House senior workers disagreed with the President’s resolution.

Trump additionally violated U.S. legal guidelines and congressional calls for by refusing to sanction Turkey, a NATO member, for buying Russian anti-plane S-400 missiles.

David Ignatius revealed an article within the Washington Post final week, titled, “Trump’s corrupt dealings with Turkey are some of the most startling stories in Bolton’s book.” Bolton remembers that he instructed Attorney General William P. Barr in April 2019 that Trump’s repeated efforts to assist Erdogan confirmed his “penchant to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked.” Ignatius described Trump’s corrupt dealings with Erdogan as “the clearest, most continuous narrative of misconduct by Trump that has yet surfaced.”

Ignatius linked the Trump-Erdogan friendship to Trump’s “personal business interests. When he launched Trump Towers Istanbul in April 2012, his daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted thanks to Erdogan, the prime minister at the time, for attending. With them was a Turkish businessman named Mehmet Ali Yalcindag, whom Donald Trump described at the opening as a “great friend” of Ivanka. Kushner, her husband, was there, too.”

Trump was surrounded by a bunch of pro-Turkish workers, corresponding to his first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn who was pressured to register as a overseas agent after it was revealed that Flynn’s consulting agency was paid $500,000 from a Turkish businessman who headed the state-run Turkish enterprise federation. Flynn’s process was to get Gulen extradited to Turkey.

Another pro-Turkish adviser was Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s private lawyer, who contacted then U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on Feb. 24, 2017, stating that he was touring to Ankara because the consultant of Zarrab. Giuliani pressured the Justice Department for “some agreement between the United States and Turkey” for the discharge of Zarrab, in line with Guliani’s assertion filed in federal courtroom. Trump fired Bharara in March 2017, however the case towards Zarrab was continued by the brand new U.S. Attorney, Geoffrey Berman, who was additionally fired by Trump final week.

Not surprisingly, Erdogan was angered by Bolton’s revelations. Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency’s communications director, stated on Twitter: “Recent publication of a book authored by a high-level former U.S. official includes misleading, one-sided and manipulative presentations of our leader President Erdogan’s conversations with the US President Donald Trump.”

Unfortunately, Bolton refused to testify in Congress throughout Pres. Trump’s Congressional Impeachment Hearings, regardless that it could not have made a distinction. Just about all Republican Senators blindly comply with Trump’s lead regardless of how unsuitable he’s. As Trump arrogantly proclaimed in the course of the marketing campaign, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Ave. and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”