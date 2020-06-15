National Parks Spending Big to Combat COVID for Safe Reopening

Exclusive

Anyone ready to park their asses at a National Park can be confident … their tax dollars will undoubtedly be hard at the job protecting them from COVID-19.

That’s right … the National Park Service does everything it could to ensure visitors have what they want at their disposal to stem the spread of the coronavirus. TMZ got just over $100k in receipts to show how a NPS prepped to acquire some of its most popular parks retrofitted.

According to federal docs … the agency spent the cash on new cleaning supplies, porta-potties, hand washing stations and, fully grasp this, even self-cleaning garbage cans!!! We know these expenses are related to the pandemic because they’re categorized under “National Interest Item – Covid 19 2020.”

These docs were all filed within the past couple of weeks as national parks begin to open again. According to docs, Yellowstone National Park alone received $48,421 for portable toilets and wash station rentals. Here’s how several other parks used the money:

– Lake Mead: $31,536 on pin pads/barcode scanners

– Mount Rushmore: $7,680 on portable toilet needs

– Alaska Regional National Park Office: $8,677 cleaning and sanitizing mountain cans

– Arizona’s Agate Bridge: $5,948 funding due to social distancing for landscaping