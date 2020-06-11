National League North and South clubs in play-offs blow | Football News





Clubs in the National League North and South face the prospect of no play-offs

National League North and South clubs have already been told it really is “inevitable” that the play-offs will not happen – significantly less than 24 hours ahead of a vote on the best way to end the growing season.

The dramatic developments were unveiled in a message to clubs last night from National League chief executive Michael Tattersall.

The 11th-hour guidance, provided for the National League via the FA and seen by Sky Sports News, explained government policy on “the return of elite sport behind closed doors will not include Step 2 football”.

However, the return to elite sport document produced by the federal government offer each association or league the ability to interpret the guidelines in a way which may allow a safe restart.

The document states governing bodies, leagues and clubs may have “the responsibility to decide when it is safe and appropriate to resume competition.”

The guidelines also instruct competition organisers to make sure teams, athletes, support staff, officials and media are fully briefed and know about the “specific risks and mitigations, and be clear they must actively ‘opt in.'”

The National League meet on Wednesday to choose how the current season will undoubtedly be concluded

Tattersall told clubs there is “no practical timeframe” for play-offs ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, and acknowledged the news would ‘land badly’ with those keen to feature in the promotion matches.

The National League has previously discussed the possibility of playing North and South division play-offs in mid-July.

Unlike the lower divisions, the National League (Step 1) can host play-off matches at the mercy of support from the majority of clubs along with crucial issues around finance, health and safety being resolved.

Other options include promoting the existing top two – Barrow and Harrogate Town – to League Two without the necessity for playoffs.

One club has told Sky Sports News that the null and void option for the North and South divisions is not totally off the table in front of what might be an unpredictable couple of days.

It’s comprehended the virtual divisional meetings will just do it as in the offing today, but Sky Sports News has learned some clubs in the North and South are furious and questioning how divisions within the exact same league structure can be treated differently.

0:32 Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart fears numerous clubs could go into administration by Christmas unless they’re offered financial support Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart fears a number of clubs could enter administration by Christmas unless they are offered financial support

It was originally expected that clubs would conclude each league in the same way as the EFL, with points-per-game deciding final league standings and playoffs being used to find out promotion.

Relegation from League Two was confirmed by the EFL on Tuesday and, at this point, Stevenage will drop out of the league.

However, that is at the mercy of the outcome of an independent disciplinary hearing involving Macclesfield Town, who have been charged by the league in relation to non-payment of wages.

The EFL has suggested relegation from League Two will simply happen should they receive assurances that the National League will begin the 2020/21 season.