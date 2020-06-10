National League board set to meet over season conclusion solution | Football News





The National League will meet on Wednesday to determine how the present season can be concluded

The National League board will meet on Wednesday afternoon to focus on the subsequent steps following the EFL’s announcement that League Two will curtail the 2019/20 season.

Divisional conferences with golf equipment will then happen on Thursday with the three divisions deciding how they are going to conclude the present season, with displays put to them from the board and the FA.

Relegation from League Two was confirmed by the EFL on Tuesday and, at this level, Stevenage will drop out of the league.

Ian Evatt’s Barrow facet had been prime of the league earlier than the season was postponed due to the coronavirus

However, that’s topic to the end result of an impartial disciplinary listening to involving Macclesfield who’ve been charged by the league in relation to non-payment of wages.

Barrow had been prime of the National League when video games had been suspended, with Harrogate Town 4 factors behind, each with 9 video games to play.

The second promotion spot is obtainable due to the expulsion of Bury in August.