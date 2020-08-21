National Hurricane Center: Two tropical depressions are now churning in the Atlantic and both are eyeing the Gulf of Mexico, NOAA says

RALEIGH (WTVD)– Two tropical depressions have now formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and in an uncommon event, both are eyeing the same part of the country

If projections are right, we might see something that has actually never ever taken place prior to: two typhoons in the Gulf of Mexico at the exact same time. We have actually seen two systems in the gulf prior to. There were two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one called Beulah and the other an unnamed storm. And in 1933, a Hurricane and Tropical Storm both hit the U.S.

Tropical Depression Thirteen formally formed late Wednesday night over the tropical mainAtlantic The system has actually activated Tropical Storm Watches for the Leeward Islands,the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico The track for Thirteen moved to the west with the 5 a.m. upgrade on Friday putting landfall anywhere from western Florida and Louisiana.

Thirteen has optimum continual winds at 35 miles per hour and might end up being a tropical storm at some pointFriday Some designs even have Thirteen breaking down prior to reaching the U.S.

Tropical Depression Thirteen is still about 3 days out prior to reaching the U.S. The system is slated to bring some storm rise, rains and wind effect to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahama this weekend and early next week.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday early morning about 235 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios, which lies on the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.

It has optimum winds …